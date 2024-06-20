Zimbabwe: Harare Polytechnic Signs Five-Year Agreement With Chinese Entities

Harare Polytechnic has signed a tripartite agreement with two Chinese institutions, Shaanxi Engineering Vocational College and XinGanglian Group, in a move that will see 60 local students receiving scholarships to study metallurgy and mechanical engineering in the Asian country for 18 months.

The agreement, which will be in force for five years, was signed on Monday and a plaque was unveiled at the Harare Polytechnic to mark the signing of the agreement.

A metallurgical centre will be established at the tertiary institution and the agreement will be expanded to include electrical engineering and other polytechnics in 2026.

This arrangement is expected to assist the country in getting skilled professionals in various fields of engineering.

In a speech read on his behalf by Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira during the unveiling of the plaque, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said: "The agreement seeks to promote the internationalisation of vocational education, to foster technology and skills transfer.

"The agreement, which will last for an initial period of five years, is a testament of the internationalisation of education systems and the fulfilment of national education aspirations outlined in the National Development Strategy 1."