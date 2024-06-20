Tanzania: EACOP Pledges to Cooperate With Tanzania's Media

The #StopEACOP campaigners picketed outside Standard Bank’s head office in Johannesburg on June 12, 2023 (file photo).

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) has promised to cooperate with Tanzania's media houses in a bid to ensure correct in- formation about the project reaches the public.

The pledge was made by EACOP Head of Communication (Tanzania), Ms Catherine Mbatia, when she addressed editors of Tanzania's print and electronic media in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

She said for people to understand the benefits derived from hosting the 24- inch heated pipeline passing through thousands of villages from Kagera to Tanga Regions, the EACOP has to work very closely with Tanzania's media houses.

"Let me assure you that we, in the EACOP, shall work very closely with all members of the media because we believe you are very important stakeholders of this project.

We believe when you will have a clear understanding of the project, the Tanzanian public will understand the project and support it," she said as she thanked the editors for showing interest and attending all seminar sessions.

She further pledged that the media will be briefed on the progress of the project step by step to enable Tanzanians to grasp varied benefits derived from Tanzania hosting 1,147 kilometres of the1,443 pipelines.

The remaining 296 kilometres are in Uganda.

The crude oil pipeline, starting at Kabaale, Hoima District in Uganda, will transport oil to a crude oil terminal to be built on the Chongoleani Peninsula near Tanga Port.

The pipe is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Tanzanians because the project will need skilled and unskilled workers along the pipeline corridor.

Main camp facilities are being set up to accommodate workforce across the corridor.