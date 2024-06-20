Zimbabwe: Dashboard for VP Mohadi to Monitor Govt Projects

Blessings Chidakwa — Herald Reporter

A NEW dashboard to monitor all Government projects under the Social Services Cluster has been completed through the initiation of Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who will be monitoring them through the click of a button.

Bindura University of Science Education created the Social Service Cluster Dashboard, termed Chiringa, an information management tool that monitors, analyses and visually displays key indicators, metrics and fundamental data for decision-making.

A BUSE delegation led by Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje yesterday presented the dashboard to the Permanent Secretary in the Office of VP Mohadi, Dr Benson Martins Dube, Permanent Secretaries from the Social Services Cluster and parastatal heads.

Dr Dube said they wanted the Vice President to monitor the activities of the Social Services Cluster from his office, to enable him to know exactly what was happening in each ministry or each State enterprise.

He said VP Mohadi would be able to give advice or assistance in terms of decision-making at all levels.

"We are all aware that this dashboard is going to be used across the Social Services Cluster to monitor our progress in terms of our programmes," said Dr Dube, adding that in the age of technology, handwritten reports were obsolete.

"Now it is just a matter of putting everything on the dashboard and everybody can see at the same time. This dashboard will assist in the monitoring of all social services," he said.

Prof Mwenje said the Government was result-oriented and to achieve the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030, there was need for very fast monitoring systems and interventions at the right time.

"This particular system, and we call it Chiringa, will enable authorities to know what is happening each and every time.

"Time is of the essence when we do projects and when we want to achieve things. Such a technology-based system enables monitoring from wherever you are," said Prof Mwenje.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Nicholas Moyo thanked VP Mohadi for playing a leading role in the implementation of the exercise, saying the dashboard would soon be fully operational.