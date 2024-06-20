Tanzania: How 'Afya Hatua' Drops HIV Prevalence in Kigoma

The Prevention of Mother to Child Transmissions (PMTCT) rate in Kigoma Region has seen a remark- able decline, nearly reaching zero per cent from its previous standing of one per cent and that is down from 1.3 per cent in 2022.

Indeed it is a significant achievement! This promising outcome has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of the government and stakeholders, spearheaded by the five-year 'Afya Hatua' project implementation (2021-2026).

The 'Afya Hatua' project is jointly executed by the Tanzanian government and the Tanzania Health Promotion Support (THPS) organisation throughout Kigoma, with support from the U.S.

President's Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The primary focus of 'Afya Hatua' is to enhance retention in Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) services for care recipients.

Shedding light on this, Kigoma Regional HIV Control Coordinator, Dr Hosea William, attributed this positive drop to effective public education initiatives.

These efforts involve mobilising pregnant women accompanied by their partners to promptly attend clinics upon conceiving, early HIV testing allows for immediate treatment of infected individuals, preventing new HIV transmissions that could affect unborn children.

Couples identified with HIV receive counseling on safe sexual practices and adherence to Antiretroviral Therapies (ARTs) for virus suppression.

Continuous Medicine availability, specifically effective ARTs like 'tenofovir,' 'Lamivudine,' and 'Dolutegravir (TLD),' supplement the program's success.

Ongoing training of service providers ensures optimal care delivery to those in need. "Good enough; we have never run out of medicine stocks," he said.

Furthermore, newborns from HIV-infected mothers are promptly provided with preventive drugs such as AZT/3TC or Nevilap- in syrup, tailored based on their risk levels.

'Afya Hatua' implementers prioritize immediate intervention to safeguard infants born to HIV-positive mothers, ensuring their health and safety.

"We've learned that some expectant mothers who abstain from drug use do so because of false beliefs; the primary perpetrators are witch doctors," he noted.

Adding, "Some religious leaders also persuade victims to stop using drugs by claiming that spiritual miracles are the only way to heal them."

To combat misinformation influencing HIV care, public education campaigns emphasize the distinction between spiritual and scientific medical interventions.

Regular HIV testing is encouraged for all individuals to achieve the global 95- 95-95 strategy goal by 2030: ensuring 95 percent awareness of health status, 95 percent diagnosis of HIV infections receiving ARTs, and 95 percent viral suppression among those on treatment.

Additionally, THPS has facilitated the establishment of approximately 20 HIV children clubs, benefitting over 477 minors aged 0-9 years and around 893 aged 10-19 years.

These clubs offer essential HIV-related training, including reproductive health education, guiding youth towards healthy behaviors and preventing new transmissions.

Through the installation of a Biometric Finger Registration system, THPS ensures accurate data management for individuals on ARTs, optimizing service delivery.

Notably, the prevalence of HIV in Kigoma has reduced to 1.7 percent in 2022-2023, from 2.9 percent in 2016/17, signifying progress towards achieving zero PMTCT in the near future.

"We also look forward to attaining zero PMTCT in a few days," he assured.

THPS Regional Manager, Dr Julius Zelothe, highlighted the biometric system's role in streamlining- ing HIV victim registration, particularly among mobile populations like fishermen, pastoralists, and miners.

The organization guarantees consistent ART supply to all Care and Treatment Centers (CTCs) to prevent stockouts and supporting the fight against new HIV transmissions.

The expansion of CTCs, with approximately 69 centers established since the advent of 'Afya Hatua,' further strengthens the battle against HIV spread.

"We are glad that the Tanzanian government makes sure that the drugs available at any time, be it in urban or remote areas," he said, adding that: "An increase in CTCs also plays a vital role in fighting new HIV transmissions, with about 69 (cen- ters) being made available since the introduction of 'Afya Hatua"'.

Testimonials from ben- eficiaries like Ms. Golethe Ezekiel from Kasulu District underscore the project's impact on facilitating access to essential ART services, and safeguarding the health of vulnerable populations.

Ultimately, the concerted efforts of stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and beneficiaries are driving transformative change in HIV prevention and care delivery in the Kigoma region, setting a promising precedent for sustainable public health outcomes.