Namibia: Kaaronda in Contempt of Court - Swanu Faction

Swanu splinter leader Charles Katjivirue said Evilastus Kaaronda is in contempt of court at a media briefing held at their head office on Wednesday.

Katjivirue raised concerns over what he perceives as a misinterpretation of a recent court settlement by Kaaronda, which he claims is hindering the party's progress.

Katjivirue said Kaaronda has already initiated actions based on his interpretation, including sending a letter to party branches to collect the parliamentary list for submission to the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

The court settlement includes the withdrawal of respective claims by the involved parties and invalidation of branch meetings held on 22 May 2021, and the extraordinary congress on 21 August 2021 due to constitutional violations.

Katjivirue reported that the settlement is now in dispute and alleged that Kaaronda has misinterpreted the court order, believing it grants him more authority over the party's affairs.

"Mr Kaaronda and I met at the Swanu office this morning at 10h30. Following his request for an interpretation of the order, Mr Kaaronda remains adamant that his understanding of the court order is correct," he said.

Katjivirue warned that any deviation from the court order constitutes contempt of court.