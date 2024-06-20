South Africa: Police Investigates Double Murder

press release

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Gqeberha are on the hunt for two suspects who fatally shot two people at the trucker's inn in Markman yesterday morning, 19 June 2024.

It is alleged that at about 08:55, Tabile Adonis (34) entered the shop at the garage when the two suspects who were already in the shop approached him and one of them shot him multiple times. The suspects then ran out and approached George Bruintjies (40) who was standing outside. On seeing the suspects, Bruintjies started running but was pursued and shot twice before succumbing to his death.

The suspects jumped into a white vehicle and drove off.

At this stage, the motive for the murders is under investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects, to contact Detective Sergeant Nigel Wright on 082 921 2312 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.