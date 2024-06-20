South Africa: Police Launch a Search for Malicious Damage to Property, Arson, Murder and Attempted Murder Suspects

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — The Provincial Anti-Gang Unit launched a manhunt following the torching of cars and shooting incidents that occurred at approximately 23:15 on Monday, 17 June 2024, at Extension 22, Kanana Location near Orkney outside Klerksdorp.

Reports suggest that a resident, who is a taxi owner, was attacked at his dwelling by unknown gunmen who fired shots from outside and caused damages to the house. Although the taxi owner managed to escape and no family member was injured, the attackers allegedly torched three cars; Nissan Micra, Toyota Hilux and BMW. In the process, two vehicles that drove past, were shot at. As a result, a female passenger in one of the vehicles died instantly. The occupants of the other vehicle did not sustain injuries. Investigations into the incidents are underway and motives are yet to be determined. No arrest has been effected.

Police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Israel Kwele on 079 173 0679 or Colonel Alex Lebodi on 082 338 1076.