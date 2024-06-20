Uganda: 'Parliamentary Committees - Serving the Purpose or Falling Short?'

20 June 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

As the backbone of Uganda's legislative process, parliamentary committees are tasked with scrutinizing policies, overseeing government activities, and representing citizen interests. However, concerns are growing about their effectiveness in serving the intended purpose.

While some committees have made significant contributions, others have been criticized for:

Lack of transparency and accountability, Inadequate public engagement and representation, inefficient investigations and reporting, Political bias and interference, Inadequate resources and funding

Experts argue that committees must be empowered to fulfill their mandates, while others suggest reforms to enhance their impact.

"The committees are crucial, but they need to be strengthened," says Dr. Kabumba Busingye, a political analyst. "They must be more inclusive, transparent, and accountable to truly serve Ugandans."

As the country moves forward, it's essential to assess and improve the performance of parliamentary committees. The question remains: are they serving the intended purpose, or is reform needed.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.