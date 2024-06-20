Uganda: 'Parliamentary Committees - Serving the Purpose or Falling Short?'

As the backbone of Uganda's legislative process, parliamentary committees are tasked with scrutinizing policies, overseeing government activities, and representing citizen interests. However, concerns are growing about their effectiveness in serving the intended purpose.

While some committees have made significant contributions, others have been criticized for:

Lack of transparency and accountability, Inadequate public engagement and representation, inefficient investigations and reporting, Political bias and interference, Inadequate resources and funding

Experts argue that committees must be empowered to fulfill their mandates, while others suggest reforms to enhance their impact.

"The committees are crucial, but they need to be strengthened," says Dr. Kabumba Busingye, a political analyst. "They must be more inclusive, transparent, and accountable to truly serve Ugandans."

As the country moves forward, it's essential to assess and improve the performance of parliamentary committees. The question remains: are they serving the intended purpose, or is reform needed.