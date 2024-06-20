Green Jobs Roundtable - Youth Voices Paving the Way Can Green Jobs Address Youth Unemployment in Africa?

Climate change is an undeniable reality, affecting everything from where we live and the food we eat to the jobs and opportunities that may be available in the future. ‘Green jobs’ entail the production of goods or services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources, and investing in green job creation can meet the challenge of youth unemployment in Africa while advancing climate-resilient solutions.

This roundtable conversation brings together young African leaders who are creating climate-smart solutions to shape the future of work for young people. They discuss the importance of moving from rhetoric and commitments to concrete climate actions. Listen to their insights on the investments that need to be made, the skills young people require, recommendations for enabling policies, and their hopes for the future of green jobs on the continent.