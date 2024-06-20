Green Jobs Roundtable - Youth Voices Paving the Way Can Green Jobs Address Youth Unemployment in Africa?

Mastercard Foundation
The Mastercard Foundation hosted a roundtable discussion with three young, African climate leaders, following COP28
20 June 2024
Content from a Premium Partner
Mastercard Foundation

Climate change is an undeniable reality, affecting everything from where we live and the food we eat to the jobs and opportunities that may be available in the future. ‘Green jobs’ entail the production of goods or services that benefit the environment or conserve natural resources, and investing in green job creation can meet the challenge of youth unemployment in Africa while advancing climate-resilient solutions.

This roundtable conversation brings together young African leaders who are creating climate-smart solutions to shape the future of work for young people. They discuss the importance of moving from rhetoric and commitments to concrete climate actions. Listen to their insights on the investments that need to be made, the skills young people require, recommendations for enabling policies, and their hopes for the future of green jobs on the continent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mastercard Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.