Egypt Celebrates World Refugee Day

Egypt and the world celebrate World Refugee Day on June 20 each year. This occasion serves as a reminder of the suffering of millions of people worldwide who have been forced to flee their homes in search of a safe and dignified life and to renew solidarity with them and the host communities that have embraced them.

Egypt has long provided a safe haven for all who have sought refuge within its borders after being compelled by harsh circumstances to leave their homeland. Egypt continues to fulfill its international obligations in this regard, currently hosting refugees and asylum seekers from 62 different nationalities. Egypt adopts policies based on respect for human rights and the human dignity of refugees and asylum seekers, ensuring their freedom of movement to facilitate their integration into society. Additionally, Egypt provides them with essential services on par with its citizens.

In a global context where crises are escalating and intersecting, and with the number of refugees worldwide reaching unprecedented levels, international cooperation remains the only effective and sustainable way to address refugee issues. On this occasion, Egypt reiterates the importance of intensifying international efforts to ensure the fair and sustainable implementation of the principle of burden and responsibility sharing, particularly through mobilizing the necessary resources to meet the needs of refugees and help alleviate the pressures on host countries.

Egypt also emphasizes the importance of addressing refugee issues from a comprehensive perspective that recognizes the integration of humanitarian and developmental dimensions, thereby enhancing the resilience of host communities. This should be done in parallel with strengthening efforts to achieve peace to address the root causes of crises in refugees' countries of origin. Such efforts will help create favourable conditions for their safe and dignified return to their countries and prevent the recurrence of these crises.

On this occasion, Egypt reaffirms its commitment to continuing cooperation with international organizations concerned with refugee issues and to advancing its vigorous efforts at both regional and international levels to support conflict resolution, enhance peacebuilding efforts, and achieve sustainable development.