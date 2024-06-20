Malawi: Media Challenged to Sensitize the Public On New Persons With Disability Law

20 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

World Vision in partnership with Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA) has challenged the media to sensitize people on the new Persons with Disability Act.

The new act replaces the old one which has been in operation since 2012.

Speaking during a three-day Media training on Persons with Disability Act 2024 in Salima, World Vision Advocacy and Communications Director, Charles Gwengwe said the media has a critical role to play in publicizing the new act to the public.

"There has been inadequate reporting on issues concerning the rights of persons with disability including children," he said.

MACODA Director General, George Chiusiwa:believed that it is very important to engage stakeholders that are regarded as agents of change to ensure the new law is popularized and publicized.

"We also want persons with disability themselves who are principle rights holders to be aware of the new disability legislation through the media," he said.

Therefore, he said, the media practitioners need to be equiped with the knowledge and information regarding the law so that they report adequately, effectively and meaningfully.

Chiusiwa added that the law has been aligned with the Malawi 2063 agenda.

Among others, the new legislation has adopted a more comprehensive human rights approach by providing for the promotion and protection for the fundamental rights and freedoms of persons with disability, provides for obligations of duty bearers in the promotion and protection of rights of persons with disability.

The act also provides simplified and cost effective mechanism for redressing cases of a breach of fundamental rights and freedoms of persons with disability.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.