South Africa: DA KZN Encouraged By Latest By-Election Victory

20 June 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Francois Rodgers - DA KZN Provincial Leader

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is encouraged by the latest by-election victory in Newcastle's Ward 5 where the local residents have demonstrated the confidence they have in us. We see this as a further confirmation that the DA continues to be an attractive party which people can rely on when it comes to good governance and service delivery.

The DA does not take this hard-fought victory lightly in what was a hotly contested ward which has been plagued by various service delivery and infrastructural issues. Instead we will use the outcome to better serve the voters of Ward 5 and by doing so continue in building our legacy of being a party that puts the needs of the people first.

The result is also encouraging as the DA plans ahead towards the upcoming Local Government Elections in 2026. This is because the DA recognises that it is only through it's governance track record that local residents can experience the best of what the DA has to offer in the sphere of local governance.

The outcome also comes at a time where we have taken up our position in the Government of Provincial Unity where we have committed to playing our part to the fullest.

The DA will continue to build on this gain, and others in our province, so we can continue to change lives for the better.

