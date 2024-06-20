Morocco Climbs to 12th in FIFA Rankings

Rabat — In the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, Morocco has ascended to the 12th position globally. With a tally of 1669.44 points, the Atlas Lions maintain their leading position in Africa, surpassing Senegal, which now holds the 18th rank with 1623.34 points.

At the regional level, Morocco continues to dominate, holding the top spot among Arab nations, with Qatar trailing behind at 35th place with 1504.06 points.

On the global stage, Argentina remains firmly at the summit of the FIFA rankings, followed closely by France and Belgium in second and third place, respectively.

The current FIFA Top 10 standings as of June 20, 2024, are as follows:

1. Argentina

2. France

3. Belgium

4. Brazil

5. England

6. Portugal

7. Netherlands

8. Spain

9. Croatia

10. Italy