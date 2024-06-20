Kenya: CS Mutua Says Disappointed With Gen Zs for Opposing Finance Bill

20 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says he is disappointed with Gen Zs for opposing the Finance Bill 2024 describing their actions as ill-informed and unnecessary.

Speaking after visiting the police officer who lost both arms during Tuesday's protests, Mutua indicated that proper legislative process was followed.

He further stated that all contentious clauses amended following public input.

"The Finance Bill has been reviewed thoroughly, and all demands from stakeholders have been addressed. Taking to the streets is uncalled for since these demands have been met," Mutua said.

The CS stressed the need for the youth to accept the reality of the country's economic challenges, which necessitate difficult but essential decisions, including taxation.

While acknowledging that taxes are unpopular, he wondered what alternatives those demonstrating and demanding the withdrawal of the finance bill are offering.

He urged Kenyans to be patient as the government works to stabilize the economy.

While affirming the right of Kenyans to protest, the CS also cautioned against demonstrations driven by mere activism and propaganda.

He called for responsible and informed civic engagement, emphasizing that the country's progress depends on lawful and constructive actions.

"Freedom of speech isn't just about speaking, it is also about listening," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.