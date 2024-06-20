Kenya: CS Mutua Pledges Sh1mn to Police Officer Who Lost Arms During Anti-Finance Bill Protests

Nairobi — Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has pledged Sh1 million to the police officer who lost both arms during protests against the Finance Bill 2024 on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to the office at the Nairobi West Hospital, Mutua stated that the financial assistance is aimed at helping with medical expenses.

He further indicated that it will ensure that the officer can cope with the life-altering changes.

The CS expressed concern over the growing disrespect for law enforcement officers, yet these are the very people demonstrators turn to in times of distress.

"Chief Inspector Karori's bravery and dedication to his duty are commendable. It is heartbreaking to see such a committed officer suffer this way," he said.

Chief Inspector Karori was accompanied by his wife and the Nairobi region police commander Adamson Bungei during Mutua's visit.

Mutua also visited police corporal Mildred Amoit Elisha who also suffered injuries during the demonstrations.

The demonstrations on Tuesday, which led to the officers getting injured were part of a larger wave of protests that have been sweeping through Nairobi.

Mutua once again expressed disappointment with the young people opposed to the Finance Bill, describing their actions as ill-informed and unnecessary.

The CS emphasized that the bill had undergone the due legislative process, with all contentious clauses amended following public input.