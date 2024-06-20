Kenya: Coastal MPs Condemn Excessive Police Force During Mombasa Protests

20 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Coastal leaders have criticized Inspector General Japhet Koome and the National Police Service for their heavy-handed response during ongoing demonstrations in Mombasa County.

Led by Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko, they condemned the use of tear gas at Coast Girls Secondary School.

"It is shameful to see our police officers in Kenya, particularly in Mombasa, subjecting peaceful demonstrators to tear gas and unlawful arrests," stated Mboko.

The Likoni legislator questioned the rationale behind police actions that endangered children while citizens were peacefully expressing their opposition to the Finance Bill 2024.

"We strongly condemn the assault on children. The density of tear gas in that classroom is particularly reprehensible," Mboko added.

Mombasa Woman Representative Zamzam Mohammed criticized the police force under Koome for threatening the right to peaceful assembly.

"We are telling Generation Z not to be intimidated by the police. We will soon join them in the streets because the devil is in the details of this bill," Mohammed declared.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale lamented that the government was reverting to the oppressive tactics of the KANU era by using excessive force to silence dissent.

"Why are peaceful demonstrators being teargassed? It feels like we are returning to the days of Moi's rule. Why are protests being handled so aggressively at a girls' school?" Mwale questioned.

Despite the rains, the anti-Finance Bill protests began in Mombasa on Wednesday.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in the streets, facing a heavy police presence. The well-known Mapembeni area along Moi Avenue, initially designated as the central meeting point, was cordoned off.

Braving tear gas and a substantial police presence, young activists, organized under the banner of "Occupy Parliament," peacefully marched through Nairobi on Tuesday, chanting demands for their leaders to reject the bill.

"Reject Finance Bill, down with Finance Bill," they chanted.

Tuesday's demonstration stood out for its youthful participants and peaceful nature, in contrast to traditional protests often led by older youth and driven by political figures.

The protestors wielded smartphones and placards with various messages, rather than the stones and crude weapons typically associated with antigovernmental protests.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.