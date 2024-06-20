Zimbabwe: The Herald Lifestyle Fashion Show Gathers Momentum

Preparations for The Herald Lifestyle fashion show are well on course, with top designers set to grace the event.

Dubbed "Fashion & Exhibition", the fête will be held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday.

Top designers, including Joyce Chimanye (Zuvva), Ishmael Tsakatsa (Zarguesia), Jasper Mandizera (Ivhu Tribe), Feli Nandi, Mai TT, and Charmaine Nziradzemhuka will take part in the event.

In an interview, Zimpapers public relations and communications manager, Pauline Matanda, said it was all systems go.

"We are just days away from the highly-anticipated Fashion Extravaganza & Exhibition, taking place on June 22nd at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe," said Matanda.

"Come and witness a glittering showcase of fashion and creative talent, all under one roof.

"We also promise an evening filled with stunning designs, enthralling music and a chance to connect with the local fashion scene."

Matanda urged fashion enthusiasts and various organisations that tickets were still available.

"There is still time to secure your tickets and be part of this unforgettable event.

"It's the perfect opportunity to immerse yourselves in the vibrant world of local fashion, with stunning designs gracing the runway alongside electrifying performances by some of Zimbabwe's hottest musical talents.

To spice up the event, Agga Nyabinde and Ashton "Mbeu" Nyahora will perform at the show.

Afro-fusion star, Bernard Betera and Eleana Makombe, are also part of the line-up.

Exhibition space and partnership packages range from US$1 000 for bronze, US$2 000 for silver, US$3 000 for gold while the platinum one is US$5 000.

The Fashion Council of Zimbabwe, Style Icon of Zimbabwe, Jive Zimbabwe, Edmar Beauty and Spa, Miss Universe Zimbabwe, 4 May International and Esteem Communications are some of the partners. Guests attending the event will have to fork out US$10 for the ordinary ticket and US$50 for VIP tickets.

Radio personalities Becky K and Hollywood Lee will be the hosts of the event while red carpet hosts will be announced next week.

Judging by the feedback on the event, it is a "must attend" fashion extravaganza, where gurus and new talent in the game will be showcasing their stuff.

The event comes at a time when the Government is currently promoting the national fabric.

This is also a perfect platform for designers to showcase their garments.

New designers have also been afforded yet another platform to exchange notes with big names in fashion.