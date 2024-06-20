Zimbabwe: Councillor Up for Land Fraud

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a councillor for Ward 11, Seke, Patson Chipunza, on allegations of fraudulently subdividing and selling land belonging to the late former Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Amos Midzi's estate.

Allegations are that in December 2022, Chipunza fraudulently subdivided Earling Farm in Beatrice and engaged an agent to advertise the subdivided land for sale.

The complainant, Phillip Chapfunga, saw an advert and approached the agent. He was referred to Chipunza, who falsely introduced himself as the village head and owner of the land.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Chapfunga purchased a piece of land measuring 63 hectares for US$29 000 and made additional investment of US$41 000 on the farm infrastructure.

The fraud was discovered by a co-executor of the estate of the late Midzi, who reported the matter to ZACC, leading to Chipunza's arrest. Chipunza is set to appear in court today.