Zimbabwe: Councillor Up for Land Fraud

19 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a councillor for Ward 11, Seke, Patson Chipunza, on allegations of fraudulently subdividing and selling land belonging to the late former Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Amos Midzi's estate.

Allegations are that in December 2022, Chipunza fraudulently subdivided Earling Farm in Beatrice and engaged an agent to advertise the subdivided land for sale.

The complainant, Phillip Chapfunga, saw an advert and approached the agent. He was referred to Chipunza, who falsely introduced himself as the village head and owner of the land.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Chapfunga purchased a piece of land measuring 63 hectares for US$29 000 and made additional investment of US$41 000 on the farm infrastructure.

The fraud was discovered by a co-executor of the estate of the late Midzi, who reported the matter to ZACC, leading to Chipunza's arrest. Chipunza is set to appear in court today.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.