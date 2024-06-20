Zimbabwe: Region 5 Marathon Set to Resume in SA

The fifth edition of the Region 5 Marathon is set to resume after a four-year sabbatical.

The race, dubbed "Silver Jubilee Marathon", will be held in Rustenburg, South Africa, in September on a date to be confirmed.

It is part of commemorations to mark the region's 25 years of existence.

For hosts South Africa, the marathon, whose theme is "Africa United", will serve as celebration of the country's 30 years of democracy.

Stanley Mutoya, the Region 5 chief executive officer, expressed delight at the resumption after a Covid-19-induced four-year absence.

"We are naturally excited that the marathon bounces back after four years of absence.

"This is a platform for our people to celebrate our cherished regional solidarity and resilience as a people."

Mutoya marvelled at the coincidence that this year's marathon will double up as a celebration of South Africa's 30 years of democracy.

"The value of our independence and democracy as a people is immeasurable. We are delighted that this marathon celebrates African renaissance and provides a window to reflect on the gains of our liberation through sport," Mutoya said.

The inaugural edition of the regional marathon was hosted in Malawi in 2016, as a joint effort between Region 5 and the Confederation of Southern African National Olympic Committees (COSANOC), now Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone VI.

Thereafter, Mozambique hosted it in 2017 before Namibia staged the 2018 and 2019 editions.

South Africa then offered to host the event for three years from 2020 to 2022, before sport was brought to a halt by Covid-19 in 2020.

The concept of the marathon is designed to amplify the rich African culture and excellence through sport.

It is meant to project Africa as a powerful continent that promotes and fosters ideals and principles of Pan-Africanism among member countries.

Among its key objectives, the marathon is meant to use sport as a catalyst to achieve regional peace and solidarity.

The event is designed to serve as a portal for sports tourism and portion of African values among citizens of the region.

It is more than just about running and is meant to produce a lifelong sports and physical activity from the couch to the podium and from the cradle to the grave.

The marathon aims to engender a culture of inclusive physical activity among citizens of the region.

Above all else, the marathon is meant to stimulate economic development through sports tourism and sports-related business investment initiatives.

While the event aims to attract top marathon runners from the Region 5 member countries, one of its comparative advantages is the need to heighten attention towards mass participation.

This is a low-cost high impact event targeting a minimum of five thou-sand participants from across the Region and beyond including host country South Africa.

The tapestry of the marathon distinguishes itself as a unique and Afro-centric event at every level.

The theme, "Africa United", is meant to celebrate the continent through Indigenous food, dance, games and music, among others.

Athletes will be encouraged to race in attire made from their indigenous fabrics and designed by their local fashion designers.

The fashion designer with the best designed Afro-kit will walk away with a prize.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants have options for various categories, offering a combination of competition and fun.

These include a 42.2km run, 22.1km run, 10km Fun run, 5km and 2km Walk for Life events.

Various stakeholders will be afforded an opportunity to address emerging issues such as gender-based violence, non-communicable diseases and, drug abuse and safeguarding among others, "in a true celebration of our Africanness".

Indeed, the marathon will set the stage for brand Africa to take centre stage in displaying the rich tapestry of our cultural heritage and endowment.

It rallies Southern Africa to demonstrate its formidable drive towards building an inclusive, cohesive and accessible sport, arts and culture for all.