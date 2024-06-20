Zimbabwe: Hwange Can Believe Again

Langton Nyakwenda — Roowell Dhlakama is fully aware of the mammoth task he has at relegation-threatened Hwange, but the veteran gaffer wants his charges to start believing again, especially after Chipangano posted their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League win in almost 100 days.

Hwange edged GreenFuel 1-0 at the Colliery on Sunday, to record only their second victory of the season.

Their only other win, by an identical margin, came on March 10 against Yadah Stars at the same venue. Hwange are second from bottom with 11 points from 15 matches and look like serious relegation candidates.

However, Dhlakama feels Sunday's victory could signal a change in fortunes for the coalminers.

"Indeed, that was a massive result for the team, especially coming from a background where the team had failed to win in 13 matches.

"If you are not winning, the morale of the players is eroded, the victory came at the right time. It brings back the confidence going forward," Dhlakama told Zimpapers Sport.

Hwange face Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday desperate for points, as the season reaches its halfway stage.

Dhlakama has been in this situation before with Chapungu, ZPC Kariba, Shooting Stars, Kiglon and recently GreenFuel.

He was successful in helping GreenFuel survive relegation last season and he is now targeting another Houdini act with Hwange.

"The mandate is to try and save the team from relegation, if there were some mistakes that were made before, then they can be corrected," said Dhlakama.

Hwange have the second-worst defence in the league so far.

They have conceded 19 times in 15 league matches, two less than Premiership returnees TelOne.

Chipangano, also have the second-worst goal return, having found the target eight times, one more than bottom-placed Arenel Movers.

Despite this poor run, Hwange have continued to enjoy massive support at the Colliery.

The fact that most players in their squad are locals has endeared Chipangano with the fans.

Senior players like Gift Mbweti, Kelly Shiyandindi, and Pritchard Mpelele have their roots in the coal mining town.

"I want to applaud the supporters; despite the results, they are still passionate about their team.

"Every time the team plays at home they are fully behind the team.

"Most of the players are from Hwange so the sense of entitlement is there. The players want to fight for the team, despite the results," said Dhlakama.

"Nonetheless, it's a mammoth task of surviving relegation but I have been in those situations before twice at Chapungu and also at ZPC Kariba, Shooting Stars, Kiglon, and recently at GreenFuel.

"There's a lot of pressure and it's so stressful, especially when the responsibility is upon the coach. But we need to make sure we do the correct things and save the situation.

"Competition is stiff in the league, there's no punching bag. Every team is fighting for its life.

"But we will try our best. We are working together with the players, community, and management to see how we can get the team back to where it belongs."