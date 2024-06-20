Kenya: Atwoli Says Taxation Key for Development Amid Anti-Finance Bill Protests

20 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mercy Sowek

NAIROBI — Central Organization of Trade Unions, (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli sayus taxation is key for development amid countrywide demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Atwoli rallied Kenyans and leaders behind Finance Bill 2024 being debated in the National Assembly.

He explained that if every Kenyan pays taxes and the money used properly, the country will avoid borrowing money and grow economically.

"We should not query why our Kenyans are being taxed, people are being taxed everywhere and indeed if we pay tax and the money is used properly we will evade the issue of borrowing money. Borrowing money becomes very difficult for any country to grow," he said.

Addressing the issue about the Finance Bill Atwoli stated that some citizens discussing the withdrawal of the finance bill have not read it.

"The overall issue is the government from the beginning, this is not a new thing. The president said that we will not borrow, and he said this country must be built by Kenyans," he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.