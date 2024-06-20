Mauritius and Indonesia Commit to Enhancing People-to-People Mobility and Boost Bilateral Trade

Port Louis, 20 June 2024 - A delegation led by His Excellency Mr. Cahyo R. Muzhar, Deputy Minister for Legal Administration, Ministry of Law and Human Rights of Indonesia held discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Maneesh Gobin, at the Ministry on Wednesday 19 June 2024.

They discussed a wide range of issues to further strengthen bilateral relations between Mauritius and Indonesia. These included easing visa requirements to facilitate tourism, trade, business, and people-to-people ties, enhancing air connectivity, and concluding a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the two countries.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made in easing visa conditions for Mauritian nationals traveling to Indonesia. Indonesian nationals traveling to Mauritius are granted a visa on arrival for a period of 60 days, free of charge. The question of reciprocity is currently being addressed.

Mauritius and Indonesia are also actively exploring ways to enhance air connectivity between the two countries. This initiative will not only create greater tourism opportunities but also open up new avenues for cooperation by facilitating increased people mobility and strengthening business connections between the two countries.

The two dignitaries also took note of progress achieved regarding negotiations on the Preferential Trade Arrangement (PTA). Mauritius appreciates the significant outcomes of the 4th round of the PTA negotiations held in December 2023 in Bali.

The Mauritius-Indonesia PTA holds immense potential to strengthen bilateral and regional economic and trade relations.

Both Mauritius and Indonesia are members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and are committed to engage further regionally on maritime security and the development of the Blue Economy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade