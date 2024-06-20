Mozambique: Of Terrorist Movements Spark Panic in Macomia

Maputo — Residents of the town of Macomia, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, have been experiencing moments of panic after they received information about the alleged approach of a terrorist group.

According to Thursday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the terrorists wanted to attack the region in order to steal food, and the region was "paralyzed' for more than five hours, from 11.00 to 16.00 on Wednesday.

"The information started at the hospital. They say the military arrived and told them the situation wasn't good. Then the patients ran to the lower area and unrest took over', a source told the paper.

According to another source, the unrest forced many people to abandon their goods and close shops and other businesses.

"It wasn't a joke, I closed my stall myself. I heard that the situation wasn't good, so I and others panicked', said this source.

In the afternoon, the situation returned to normal, but fear remains prevalent, according to residents.

"Now the situation is calm, but at midday people went into the bush because it was really agitated', one source said.

After the major jihadist attack on 10 May, residents of Macomia have been experiencing difficult days due to the frequency of reports of terrorists approaching for a further raid. In recent days, terrorist movements have been reported in the nearby Mucojo and Quiterajo administrative posts.