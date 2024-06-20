Somalia: U.S. Ambassador Presents Credentials to Somali Foreign Minister

20 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The newly appointed Ambassador of the United States of America to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Richard H. Riley, presented his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, in the capital city of Mogadishu on Thursday.

Minister Ahmed Fiqi warmly welcomed Ambassador Riley, expressing his best wishes for the ambassador's success in his new role. He emphasized the importance of Ambassador Riley's mission in fostering stronger ties and enhancing the partnership between Somalia and the United States.

The Somali foreign minister highlighted the significant potential for positive developments in various areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Riley expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Somalia's efforts towards peace, stability, and development. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries in addressing common challenges and seizing opportunities for mutual growth.

The presentation of credentials marks the official commencement of Ambassador Riley's diplomatic mission in Somalia.

It is expected that his appointment will further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and Somalia, paving the way for increased cooperation and collaboration in areas such as security, economic development, and humanitarian assistance.

The Somali government and people look forward to working closely with Ambassador Riley and the United States to achieve shared goals and promote peace, prosperity, and progress in Somalia.

