Somalia: Somali Minister of Internal Security Meets With EU Delegation to Discuss Key Issues

Mogadishu — Somali Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, hosted an EU delegation led by Karin Johansson on the morning of June 20, 2024. The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on a range of critical issues, including the security transition, Darawish training, and stabilizing liberated areas.

Minister Fartaag expressed his commitment to continuing cooperation with the European Union in Somalia, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships in addressing the country's security challenges. The discussions were described as productive and focused on identifying areas of mutual interest and collaboration.

The security transition was a key topic of discussion, with both sides exchanging views on the ongoing efforts to strengthen Somalia's security apparatus. The Somali government has been working closely with international partners to build the capacity of its security forces and enhance their ability to maintain law and order.

Darawish training was another important area of focus during the meeting. Darawish is a Somali term for a paramilitary force responsible for border security and maintaining internal order. The EU delegation expressed its willingness to support the Somali government's efforts to train and equip Darawish units, recognizing their critical role in ensuring security and stability.

The meeting also touched upon the issue of stabilizing liberated areas. As Somali forces, with the support of international partners, continue to make gains against extremist groups, the focus is now shifting towards consolidating these gains and preventing the re-emergence of threats.

The EU delegation pledged its support for the Somali government's efforts to stabilize liberated areas and promote reconciliation and development.

In a tweet following the meeting, Minister Fartaag expressed his gratitude for the productive discussions and reiterated his commitment to continuing cooperation with the EU. He emphasized the importance of international partnerships in addressing Somalia's security challenges and promoting stability and development.

The meeting between Minister Fartaag and the EU delegation is a testament to the strong partnership between Somalia and the European Union. Both sides recognize the importance of working together to address common challenges and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in Somalia.