Egypt Climb One Place in June's FIFA World Rankings

20 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt have climbed one place in FIFA's June rankings released on Thursday and moved to third place among African countries.

After securing victory over Burkina Faso and drawing with Guinea Bissau in the African 2026 World Cup qualifiers group stage earlier this month, the Pharaohs advanced from the 37th to the 36th position in this month's FIFA global rankings.

They now hold the third position among African countries, trailing behind Morocco (12th) and Senegal (18th).

Additionally, Egypt secured the third spot in the Arab nations' ranking, with Morocco leading the pack and Qatar second.

The Pharaohs had previously achieved a place in the global top 10 after winning three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Top 10 African teams

12- Morocco (13)

18- Senegal (17)

36- Egypt (37)

37- Cote d'Ivoire (38)

38- Nigeria (30)

41- Tunisia (41)

44- Algeria (43)

49- Cameroon (51)

50- Mali (44)

59- South Africa (59)

Top five Arab teams

12- Morocco (13)

35- Qatar (34)

36- Egypt (37)

41- Tunisia (41)

44- Algeria (43)

