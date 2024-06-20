Kenya: Egypt's Ambassador to Kenya Participates in a Panel Discussion On Mainstreaming the Space Economy in National Development

20 June 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Ambassador Wael Nasreddin Attia, Egypt's Ambassador to Nairobi, participated in a high-level panel discussion called by the Kenyan government entitled "Mainstreaming the Space Economy in National Development" as part of the Kenya Space Exhibition and Conference 2024, which is taking place from June 18-20, 2024.

The Egyptian ambassador emphasized that the African Space Agency, hosted by Egypt, enables the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the countries of the continent, and provides the necessary infrastructure to promote the use of space science applications in support of achieving comprehensive development by providing integrated data that helps in economic planning and improving decision-making mechanisms.

Nasreddin noted that Egypt has successfully used these applications to explore natural resources on its territory, monitor coastal erosion, rationalize the use of fresh water, and other areas. He explained that Egypt has benefited from satellite images to identify the most suitable areas for cultivation or reclamation, the type of crops that can be grown in each area and the most appropriate fertilizers and pesticides in each of them, which contributed with the use of modern irrigation systems to increase the area of agricultural land in Egypt from 6.5 to 10.4 million feddans, using the same limited water resources available to Egypt.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.