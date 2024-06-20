Kenya: Egypt's Ambassador to Kenya Participates in a Panel Discussion On Mainstreaming the Space Economy in National Development

Ambassador Wael Nasreddin Attia, Egypt's Ambassador to Nairobi, participated in a high-level panel discussion called by the Kenyan government entitled "Mainstreaming the Space Economy in National Development" as part of the Kenya Space Exhibition and Conference 2024, which is taking place from June 18-20, 2024.

The Egyptian ambassador emphasized that the African Space Agency, hosted by Egypt, enables the exchange of knowledge and expertise between the countries of the continent, and provides the necessary infrastructure to promote the use of space science applications in support of achieving comprehensive development by providing integrated data that helps in economic planning and improving decision-making mechanisms.

Nasreddin noted that Egypt has successfully used these applications to explore natural resources on its territory, monitor coastal erosion, rationalize the use of fresh water, and other areas. He explained that Egypt has benefited from satellite images to identify the most suitable areas for cultivation or reclamation, the type of crops that can be grown in each area and the most appropriate fertilizers and pesticides in each of them, which contributed with the use of modern irrigation systems to increase the area of agricultural land in Egypt from 6.5 to 10.4 million feddans, using the same limited water resources available to Egypt.