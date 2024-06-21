Morocco: Presidency of UNHRC Holds Debate On Links Between Climate Change and Food Security in Geneva

Geneva — The link between climate change and food and health security and its impact on human rights was the focus of a debate organized Thursday in Geneva by the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva, Omar Zniber.

The event, which took place on the sidelines of the 56th session of the UNHRC in line with the priorities set out in February by the presidency of the UNHRC, aimed to deepen discussions on these critical issues of growing global concern.

The meeting was attended by high-level figures, namely Volker Türk, High Commissioner for Human Rights; Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); and Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Also in attendance were Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO); Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO); Kelly Tallman Clements, Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees; and Ailan Li, Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The panelists were unanimous in noting that climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss threaten not only the environment but also food and health security, exacerbating inequalities and jeopardizing the economic, social, and cultural rights of the most vulnerable populations.

The world is facing multiple environmental crises that have direct repercussions on human rights, they assured, underscoring the urgency of addressing these crises in an integrated way through a holistic and supportive approach based on human rights.

The debate was an opportunity for Geneva's diplomatic community to reaffirm its recognition of the interconnection between environmental crises and human rights, with a particular focus on food and health security. Discussions thus highlighted the need for enhanced international cooperation to develop sustainable and equitable policies guided by human rights principles.

The positive responses from the main international leaders in Geneva illustrated their respect and appreciation of Morocco's diplomacy, whose dynamism and acuity are widely recognized, highlighting global emergencies, notably and in particular those concerning developing countries facing major challenges such as food insecurity and health vulnerability.

In this respect, the President of the UNHRC stressed the need for a coordinated approach to address these issues, taking into account their close interconnection with human rights principles and standards.

Participants from member states, relevant mandate holders, and representatives of civil society welcomed the relevance and importance of this unprecedented initiative aimed at charting the action of the Moroccan presidency in pursuit of the common interest and unity of all members and stakeholders.