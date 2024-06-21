South Africa: Fear Stalks Cape Town Community As Pair Linked to Barber Shop Killing of Three Kids and a Man Appear in Court

analysis

Two men arrested and charged in connection with a Khayelitsha shooting that left four people dead -- three of whom were children -- want to apply for bail. The state shall oppose. The mass shooting occurred on 8 June, at a barber shop.

The two murder accused, Athule Mtsha and Sithisa Masiko, appeared briefly in Khayelitsha Magistrates Court 1 on Thursday, 19 June.

They are charged with four counts of murder, eleven counts of attempted murder, two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The charges stem from a mass shooting that occurred on Saturday, 8 June, when gunmen entered a barbershop on Gqrwarha Street and opened fire on patrons. Three children, ages 11 and 12 (boys), a four-year-old girl, and a 30-year-old man were killed, while several people were injured in the street.

One of the boys was shot dead while he was having a haircut. A further nine people were wounded and two escaped unharmed.

On Thursday, family members of the deceased attended court proceedings, while a large crowd gathered outside. Both family members and residents were too afraid to discuss the killingswith the media for fear that some of those allegedly involved in the mass shooting were still roaming the streets.

Mass killings are prevalent in Khayelitsha. Monde Nqulwana, a spokesperson for the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF), said these killings are a hindrance to investment in Khayelitsha, adding that people are...