South Africa: DA Launches Probe Into Racist Language Video Following Renaldo Gouws Suspension

analysis

The DA has moved with speed to suspend its controversial MP Renaldo Gouws who will now forfeit several tax-payer funded benefits including a R1.27 million a year salary, subsidised medical aid and free flights. The South African Human Rights Commission has also issued a statement saying that they will be taking legal action against Gouws in the Equality Court.

DA's Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws has been suspended with immediate effect and now faces disciplinary charges at the party's federal legal commission.

Gouws was in hot water for racist and homophobic videos that he took about 15 years ago that recently surfaced following his swearing-in at the National Assembly as part of the 7th administration.

On Wednesday, several DA members told Daily Maverick that the party had roped in experts to authenticate one video in which Gouws repeatedly calls South Africans the K word and the N word -- derogatory terms used during the apartheid era.

In the video, Gouws is heard saying: "Alright so there's a couple of things I want to say. Kill the f**ing k*ffirs, kill all the f*ing n*ggers. That's all I gotta f*ing say. Kill all the k*ffirs! Kill all the f*ing n*ggers!"

When the party called him to account, Gouws was said to have claimed that the video had been fake and possibly taken using modern technology such as AI tools.

On Wednesday, the DA's chief whip in parliament Siviwe Gwarube told Daily Maverick that the party had noted the matter which has since been escalated to the party's highest decision-making body...