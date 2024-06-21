South Africa: Accused Sentenced to R10,000 Fine or Three Years' Imprisonment for Corruption

20 June 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Judith Baloyi (41) has been sentenced by the Vosloorus Regional Court for Corruption on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 for Corruption.

Baloyi was arrested on 13 April 2023 at Reiger Park Police Station after she attempted to corrupt police officials by offering R2000 to the officers for the release of her boyfriend and two other accomplices who were arrested earlier that day for illegal possession of suspected stolen copper valued at R50 000.

On the day of the arrest of the three male suspects for illegal possession of copper, Baloyi went to the police station and requested to speak to the officers who arrested the trio in private where she offered the officers gratification of R2000 for their freedom which led to her arrest. The case of the three accused is still on-going.

On Friday, 17 May 2024 Baloyi was found guilty of corruption and was sentenced on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 to a fine of R10 000 or three years imprisonment.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.