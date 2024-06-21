South Africa: Accused Sentenced to R10,000 Fine or Three Years' Imprisonment for Corruption

press release

Judith Baloyi (41) has been sentenced by the Vosloorus Regional Court for Corruption on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 for Corruption.

Baloyi was arrested on 13 April 2023 at Reiger Park Police Station after she attempted to corrupt police officials by offering R2000 to the officers for the release of her boyfriend and two other accomplices who were arrested earlier that day for illegal possession of suspected stolen copper valued at R50 000.

On the day of the arrest of the three male suspects for illegal possession of copper, Baloyi went to the police station and requested to speak to the officers who arrested the trio in private where she offered the officers gratification of R2000 for their freedom which led to her arrest. The case of the three accused is still on-going.

On Friday, 17 May 2024 Baloyi was found guilty of corruption and was sentenced on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 to a fine of R10 000 or three years imprisonment.