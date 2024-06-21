South Africa: Four Murder Accused Remain in Custody Following Their Arrests and Court Appearances

press release

Mmapula Seletedi (29), Lesego Seletedi (39), Lorato Molefe (37) and Goitseone Seletedi (28) were remanded in custody upon appearance in the Molopo Magistrates' Court in Mmabatho on Tuesday, 19 and Wednesday, 19 June 2024, for three counts of murder. The case was postponed until Wednesday, 26 June 2024, for bail application.

The accused were arrested on Saturday, 15 June 2024, at Extension 39, Unit 7 and Phefeni Section in Mocoseng village outside Mahikeng, in connection with missing persons at Kabe village in the policing precinct of Makgobistad.

According to reports, a woman in her thirties and an 18-month-old child were reported missing on 29 April 2019. Consequently, human bones were found in a pit toilet on 27 May 2019. The DNA results came back positive in November 2023, indicating that the bones were those of the missing woman.

Further investigation revealed that a male body retrieved from a pit toilet on 21 April 2019, was of a possible witness in the missing persons enquiries. A thorough investigation paid off when the accused were linked with the incidents. A Warrant of Arrest was obtained leading to the arrests by a team comprising of District, Makgobistad andMmabatho Detectives as well as Mahikeng Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauds the team members for their concerted efforts in ensuring that alleged perpetrators are brought to book.