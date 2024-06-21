South Africa: Life of the Late Constable Akhona Ndzingo Celebrated At a Memorial Service in Khayelitsha

press release

The Deputy Provincial Commissioners for Support Services and Crime Detection, Major General Preston Voskuil and Major General Bongani Maqashalala were accompanied by the City of Cape Town District Commissioner, Major General Vincent Beaton, provincial SAPS management, colleagues, friends and family this morning to celebrate the life of the late constable Akhona Ndzingo at a memorial service held at the OR Thambo hall in Khayelitsha. The young constable's life was cut short when he was shot and killed in Khayelitsha while he was serving his community last week.

The memorial service was preceded by a wreath laying ceremony at the Khayelitsha police station where constable Ndzingo was stationed.

DPCI detectives are hot in pursuit of the criminal who managed to evade arrest on the fateful night of the heinous crime.