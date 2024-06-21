Rwanda: FIFA Rankings - No Improvement for Amavubi, Argentina Stay Top

Rwanda maintained their 131st position as per the latest global rankings released by world football governing body on Thursday, June 20.

Amavubi had a good outing recently in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers where, despite losing 1-0 to Benin on June 6, they beat then Group C leaders Lesotho 1-0 in Durban to retain top spot.

Rwanda amassed 1,114.15 points to maintain their 131st global position and 39th in Africa.

The highest ranked team in the CECAFA zone is Uganda who are 94th in the world and 21st in Africa. They are followed by Kenya and Tanzania with Rwanda being fourth.

ALSO READ: Amavubi beat Madagascar in Antananarivo

Morocco lead the charge in the 1st place in Africa and 12th in the world, followed by Senegal, Egypt and Cote D'Ivoire while Nigeria in the top five.

Argentina are still world number one, France follows as England, Brazil and Belgium complete the top five in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The most improved team globally is Liberia who moved 10 places up from 150 to 140.