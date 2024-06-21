Rwanda: FIFA Rankings - No Improvement for Amavubi, Argentina Stay Top

20 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda maintained their 131st position as per the latest global rankings released by world football governing body on Thursday, June 20.

Amavubi had a good outing recently in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers where, despite losing 1-0 to Benin on June 6, they beat then Group C leaders Lesotho 1-0 in Durban to retain top spot.

Rwanda amassed 1,114.15 points to maintain their 131st global position and 39th in Africa.

The highest ranked team in the CECAFA zone is Uganda who are 94th in the world and 21st in Africa. They are followed by Kenya and Tanzania with Rwanda being fourth.

ALSO READ: Amavubi beat Madagascar in Antananarivo

Morocco lead the charge in the 1st place in Africa and 12th in the world, followed by Senegal, Egypt and Cote D'Ivoire while Nigeria in the top five.

Argentina are still world number one, France follows as England, Brazil and Belgium complete the top five in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The most improved team globally is Liberia who moved 10 places up from 150 to 140.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.