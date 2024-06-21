South Africa: Cosatu Demands the Democratic Alliance and Parliament Expel the Unrepentant Member of Parliament, Renaldo Gouws

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) demands the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Parliament expel the unrepentant Member of Parliament, Renaldo Gouws, who has made a name for himself as a cesspool of racist rants on social media.

South Africa has a painful past of more than three centuries of the most brutal and violent forms of racism that cost the lives of hundreds of thousands and took decades to defeat politically at the ballot box in 1994. We will not accept seeing racism rear its ugly head in our august House of Parliament. Nor should South Africans, in particular African, Coloured and Indian compatriots who bear the painful scars of apartheid, and still contend with experiences of racism, be expected to tolerate this.

Whilst the DA has moved to suspend this obnoxious delinquent, this is not enough. The DA has admitted this offensive brat indeed posted these racist rants on X (Twitter), including calls to violence against Black citizens. These are not the once-off spews of hatred by a confused teenager some years ago, this malcontent has spent endless hours on social media unleashing hatred that goes far beyond what any civilised society should accept.

The DA needs to realise it has a serious problem that is not limited to one factory fault but is anchored upon a history of being be soft on racists, and all too often blowing the dog whistle that excites such behaviour. It needs to reflect on and address this if it wants to be accepted as a partner in the Government of National Unity by ordinary South Africans.

Parliament, whilst still being constituted, must make its voice heard and hold such disreputable MPs to account. Parliament cannot accommodate such miscreants amongst its ranks. Not only is Gouws in violation of its Code of Conduct, but also the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination as well as the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Acts.

If the DA fails to act and expel this brat, Parliament must act and spare the nation the embarrassment of seeing the halls of the Legislature dishonoured. The National Prosecuting Authority and the Human Rights Commission must scour his spewing on social media and charge him with hate speech and drag him before court.