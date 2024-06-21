South Africa: World Leaders Congratulate President Ramaphosa

Leaders around the world have rallied behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and offered their congratulations after his inauguration as President of South Africa for a second term, on Wednesday.

Yesterday, international and local guests filled the Union Buildings' Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre in Pretoria to witness President Ramaphosa take his oath of office.

This, after he was re-elected to serve for a second term on Friday last week at the first sitting of the National Assembly since the highly contested elections in May where he won 283 votes, against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema who received 44.

United States Ambassador Reuben Brigety congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration as the President of South Africa.

"Witnessing your vibrant democracy is an honour," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speaking to SAnews yesterday, the diplomat described the Presidential inauguration as "historic" and wished the seventh administration all the best as it works for the good of the nation.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden applauded President Ramaphosa on his re-election as President of South Africa.

President Biden commended all the political parties for working together to form a government of national unity (GNU).

"I also send my warm wishes to the people of South Africa. This year - as South Africa celebrates 30 years of all citizens having the right to vote - they have demonstrated the enduring power of government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

"I look forward to the United States and South Africa continuing our work together, to expand economic opportunity, invest in clean energy solutions, and demonstrate that democracy delivers," President Biden added.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, took to X to wish South Africa's First Citizen all the best as he leads the new administration.

"Today, I had the immense honour of attending the Presidential inauguration of His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Congratulations, President Ramaphosa, on this remarkable achievement. It is a privilege to be part of this historical event and I look forward to working with you for the continued strength and unity between our nations," he wrote.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Ramaphosa on his re-election.

"Warm congratulations, Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa on your re-election as the President of the Republic of South Africa. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the India-South Africa strategic partnership," said the Prime Minister of India.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President Ramaphosa to congratulate him on his re-election.

"The President expressed hope that Russia and South Africa would continue their joint work to further strengthen their strategic partnership across the board. Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory telegram to Cyril Ramaphosa," his Office said on his official website.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also extended his warm congratulations to the President on his re-election.

He applauded South Africans on the peaceful and successful conduct of the General Elections.

"While wishing President Ramaphosa a successful term in office, President Tinubu calls for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent," Special Adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, added.