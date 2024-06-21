Ethiopia: Agricultural Research Institute Stresses Need for Intensifying Mushroom Production

20 June 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR) has stressed the need for intensifying efforts to scale up edible mushrooms harvest to enhance food security and job creation.

The 3rd National Mushroom Day was observed under theme: "Mushrooms for food security and job creation" today.

EIAR Agriculture Biotech Research Director Dejene Girma stressed on the occasion the need to intensify efforts to scale up edible mushrooms cultivation.

In this respect, the institute has been coordinating edible mushrooms research in Ethiopia since 2021 with the aim of re-invigorating their benefits for food and nutrition as well as the bio-economy at large, he said.

The director disclosed that EIAR has established a full-fledged mushrooms laboratory for researchers and training at the National Agricultural Biotechnology Research Center.

The research center has been offering series of training for researchers of various institutions and follow up their progress.

According to him, a reference book titled "The Atlas of Mushrooms: Global vs Ethiopia" was published by the institute, in collaboration with partner organizations.

Dejene further stated that efforts in collecting mushrooms from across the country have been intensified, and researches to unlock the untapped potential are underway.

At the exhibition organized by EIAR in connection with the day, various types of mushrooms and foods prepared from mushrooms were displayed.

Mushrooms can be harvested easily in a small area even at household level in a short period of time.

