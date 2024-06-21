Sudan, WIPO Sign Technical Cooperation Agreement

Geneva — Minister of Justice, Dr. Muawiya Osman Muhammad Khair signed, on Thursday evening, a technical cooperation agreement between the Republic of Sudan and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), under which a digital system for industrial property management will be established within the framework of the advisory and technical support that the organization provides to the General Secretariat of Intellectual Property at the Ministry of Justice.

Mr. Kenshiro Nasumi, WIPO Assistant Director-General signed for the organization.

Minister of Justice praised the existing cooperation relations with the organization, expressing Sudan's thanks and appreciation for the advisory and technical support that the organization has been providing to enhance the capabilities of the National Secretariat for Intellectual Property.

The Minister stressed that Sudan attaches great importance to promoting and protecting intellectual property, believing in its role in developing the Sudan economy, protecting national goods, and enhancing competitiveness and commercial revenues. He added that Sudan also seeks to build the capabilities of institutions concerned with intellectual property, including universities and research centres.

Muhammad Khair touched on the current situation in the country that resulted from the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its negative repercussions on the creativity and innovation sector, national institutions and the country's infrastructure, expressing Sudan's aspiration to WIPO support in rebuilding this important sector for development and prosperity in the post-war reconstruction phase.