Botched US$87m Presidential Goat Scheme kingpins, Mpofu and Chimombe bought luxurious cars, houses using stolen funds
20 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Parliament cannot launch parallel investigations into allegations of abuse of the Presidential Goat Scheme involving businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu since the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is already seized with the case.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda made this ruling today after Marondera Central Member of Parliament; Mr Caston Matewu rose to make a request for the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts to investigate the matter.

In his ruling, Advocate Mudenda said while the concern was valid, there was no need to involve Parliament since ZACC has already launched investigations.

He said if Parliament had picked the allegations on time, they would have raised it and possibly referred it to ZACC.

"As Parliament we must observe the doctrine of separation of powers. If one arm of the State is seized with a matter, we cannot come in to investigate," said Advocate Mudenda.

He said the August House will still be able to debate the case given that ZACC is obliged to table annual reports to Parliament.

Advocate Mudenda stressed that his ruling did not mean that he had gagged debate.

