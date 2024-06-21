Zimbabwe: Prof Mavima Opens HIV and Aids Media Workshop for Editors

Chinhoyi — Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Professor Paul Mavima has officially opened the National AIDS Council workshop for editors drawn from media institutions operating in Zimbabwe.

The two-day workshop started today and ends tomorrow.

In his address, Prof Mavima called upon the media to amplify the fight against HIV and AIDS in the country.

He said Zimbabwe had achieved key milestones in the HIV response, including the reduction of HIV incidence.

Further, HIV prevalence has come down from 13.6 percent in 2016 to 11 percent last year, as well as rapidly expanding access to antiretroviral therapy, in pursuance of the 95-95-95 targets.

"Despite this progress, HIV remains a public health threat that requires concerted efforts by various sectors to truncate it and coast towards epidemic control," said Prof Mavima.

"I am very glad that the National AIDS Council and various partners they coordinate with have continued to recognise the media as a key partner in the HIV response, with a strong influence on human behaviour and a catalyst for positive social change.

"That potential that the media possesses is actually in the hands of the editors and station managers. You therefore have to unleash that potential and ensure that the media scales up its role as we pursue ending AIDS by 2030, in line with the NDS1 goal of health and well-being as well as Sustainable Development Goals."

Prof Mavima said the media landscape has gone through a major transformation over the years, with innovative information communication technologies (ICTs) broadening the media space and putting power in the hands of the public, thereby making them both consumers and producers of information.

He, therefore, called on the media to embrace ICTs to remain alive in the very competitive market and also to ensure that they reach their target market timeously.