South Africa: Intense Violence Spirals - Two Young Security Guards Shot Dead in Bloody Ambush in Philippi

The killing of two young men, believed to be security guards, in Philippi East highlights the escalating violence in the area. 'Every company operating in the area requires a security escort ... We are scared for our lives,' said a community police forum member.

Two young security guards, aged 22 and 25, were killed in Bhekela informal settlement, Philippi East, Cape Town, on Wednesday night, highlighting the intense violence and danger in the area. The guards were ambushed and robbed of their firearms while providing escort services to a company operating in the area.

Neither the details of the security company nor the company they were escorting were immediately available.

Daily Maverick has obtained CCTV footage of the latest attack. The two individuals appeared to be dressed in security uniforms. One of them also had a bulletproof vest and a holster for a firearm.

This fatal ambush is not an isolated case. In April, two security contractors escorting the City of Cape Town staff in Philippi's Phola Park were similarly shot and killed, underscoring the perilous environment faced by security personnel in the area.

In an interview with GroundUp, extortionists in the area said they'll only stop the killings if the municipality pays them to provide security services to companies operating in the area. These extortionists have no registered businesses.

Rising violence in Philippi

Philippi East has increasingly become a no-go zone for various services due to the threat posed by extortion gangs....