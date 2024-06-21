South Africa: Intense Violence Spirals - Two Young Security Guards Shot Dead in Bloody Ambush in Philippi

20 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

The killing of two young men, believed to be security guards, in Philippi East highlights the escalating violence in the area. 'Every company operating in the area requires a security escort ... We are scared for our lives,' said a community police forum member.

Two young security guards, aged 22 and 25, were killed in Bhekela informal settlement, Philippi East, Cape Town, on Wednesday night, highlighting the intense violence and danger in the area. The guards were ambushed and robbed of their firearms while providing escort services to a company operating in the area.

Neither the details of the security company nor the company they were escorting were immediately available.

Daily Maverick has obtained CCTV footage of the latest attack. The two individuals appeared to be dressed in security uniforms. One of them also had a bulletproof vest and a holster for a firearm.

This fatal ambush is not an isolated case. In April, two security contractors escorting the City of Cape Town staff in Philippi's Phola Park were similarly shot and killed, underscoring the perilous environment faced by security personnel in the area.

In an interview with GroundUp, extortionists in the area said they'll only stop the killings if the municipality pays them to provide security services to companies operating in the area. These extortionists have no registered businesses.

Rising violence in Philippi

Philippi East has increasingly become a no-go zone for various services due to the threat posed by extortion gangs....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.