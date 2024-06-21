Angola Has Potential to Boost Southern Africa Economy

20 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan economy can serve as an impetus for economic and social development in southern Africa, thanks to the potential and business opportunities available in the country, the Country Managing Partner of the EY Portugal Miguel Farinha said Thursday.

According to the consultant's representative in Angola and Mozambique, Angola has the potential to generate a multiplier effect in neighboring countries, through increased investment and trade.

Quoted in a press release to which ANGOP had access Thursday, as part of the second edition of the "Doing Business Angola" forum, which took place this week in Lisbon (Portugal), Farinha said Angola is currently one of the most important countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with the second largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the Southern Region.

He pointed out that the country recorded the highest GDP growth between 2000 and 2022 (+12%), and was the second largest exporter, the fourth most populous and the third fastest growing in terms of employment (+3.3%) between 2000 and 2021).

Despite these indicators, Farinh said the country still needs to diversify its economy, which is still very much based on oil.

He pointed to the agriculture sector as one of the examples of how to diversify the economy, representing 8.6% of GDP, with projections indicating that, by 2050, this figure will be set at 14.1% of the GDP.

Miguel Farinha said the industry represents 6.7%, in the country and by 2050 it should reach 19.5%," noting that Angola practically does not export to neighboring countries.

He underlined that despite the country's strategic role in the SADC and focus on the infrastructures under development, there is still work to be done on the rail and road connections.

For the consultant, the plan to develop Angola's infrastructure has already been defined, but investment in the rail, road and agriculture sectors needs to be made by the private sector.

Alongside these actions, he said, Angola must continue to invest in the development of human capital.

The second edition of Doing Business Angola is organized by Forbes Lusophone Africa, an event that brought together Portuguese and Angolan diplomats and businessmen from different branches of activity, and paid tribute to Luso-Angolan businessman Jaime Freitas, for his strong business presence in Angola.OPF/QCB/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.