Rwanda Decides - Over 260 Observers Accredited for July Elections

More than 260 electoral observers have been accredited for the July 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls in Rwanda, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

ALSO READ: Rwanda civil society to deploy over 300 observers for July elections

Charles Munyaneza, the Executive Secretary said that as of June 20, NEC had accredited 267 electoral observers, and they include 61 who are from international institutions. He added that others are still applying for the observer mission.

Information The New Times received from NEC shows that the international observers include six from the Embassy of Japan, three from Embassy of Zimbabwe, four from Embassy of Netherlands, one from Australian High Commission, eight from African Electoral Alliance-Uganda, and six from CNE-Angola [Angola National Electoral Commission (CNE)].

There are also 25 observers from ONG Nouvelle Perspective-Cameroon, an international non-governmental organisation for the promotion of peace and social justice in the world; one from International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) which is an intergovernmental organisation that supports democracy worldwide; and two from Economic Community of the Great Lakes Countries (CEPGL).

According to an electoral calendar by NEC for presidential and parliamentary elections, invitation and accreditation of election observers was scheduled from March 15 to July 14.

ALSO READ: A look at Rwanda's three presidential candidates

Based on past records, majority of people apply for observer mission when elections approach, Munyaneza indicated, pointing out that there are requirements for the requests to be granted.

"A person does not just become an observer, there are terms and conditions for that. There are requirements including justifying that the applicant is from an entity that already offers such a service [election observation]," he said, adding that the purpose of observation is to ensure that the public knows the commission's performance regarding elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the regulations by NEC governing the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, every election observer should have experience in election activities; be a person of integrity; be impartial and independent; have knowledge of Rwandan laws in general and election related laws in particular; have knowledge in international principles governing election observers; be knowledgeable about Rwandan culture, history, geographical structure and political system.

ALSO READ: Nearly 600 candidates scramble for 80 seats in Parliament

However, for election observers who do not have Rwandan nationality, particular requirements are considered. The requirements are to have valid documents allowing them to live in Rwanda, and to observe international or specific health or security regulations relating to persons travelling to or outside of the country.

Meanwhile, Munyaneza said that candidates are allowed to have their representatives in polling rooms and places where vote tallying is done so that they follow the commission's work regarding elections.

He said that candidates were told about that and will provide the names of their representatives in the coming days.

The organic law of 2019 governing elections provides that every candidate is allowed to have a representative in each polling room or at each polling station, through a written permission issued by an authorised person in the political organisation, coalition of political organisations or by an independent candidate.