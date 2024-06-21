South Africa: City of Cape Town Bans Risqué Sex Expo Artwork

21 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

The heat is on. Or, at least it's down to a tepid simmer after the City of Cape Town deemed a Sex Expo banner too sexy to display in public.

The annual event returns to Cape Town at the end of the month at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTIC). Due to take place from June 27-30, the titillating adult-themed exhibition attracts fun-seekers from all over the province.

Organisers normally advertise the campaign with some naughty and fun billboards in the run-up to the event. The results aren't always what they hope for. But at least it gets people talking.

Last year, complaints from concerned residents had organisers pulling some of their OOH campaign material.

This time proved no different. Following several complaints from the public, the Sex Expo was forced to remove some of its street posters.

In a statement sent to Biz Community, organisers said their "street poster artwork was just a bit too spicy for the City of Cape Town".

Former Idols SA winner Heinz Winckler put forward his complaint just a day before the event last year. Along with city councillors, they demanded the removal of the "semi-nude" bottom posters.

In response to Winckler's disapproval of the posters, Sex Expo organiser Sarah Dean said the campaign was approved by the City of Cape Town.

Penile artist Pricasso, a regular feature at the Sex Expo, made fun of the situation and painted a portrait of Winckler, emphasising his larger "small" appendage. The uncensored painting was on display at the expo.

The Sex Expo is only open to people 18 years and over. Tickets start at R220.

