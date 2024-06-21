South Africa: Judith Sephuma Shows Off Her New Bae, X Users Weigh In

Singer Judith Sephuma has been working hard at the gym to snatch her summer body. And that's not all, she's got a new man to keep her motivated.

Shortly after posting a picture of herself with gym instructor Sibusiso Mazibuko on Instagram, fans were quick to speculate if she's found love again after two marriages.

The Mme Motswadi singer suffered a health scare last year and ended up in the IUC. To prioritise her health, she joined the gym where she met Sibusiso.

A friend of the jazz star told ZiMoja, "He is an amazing guy. He has helped her with training and that's how the relationship started." The friend also let slip that the hunk is younger than Judith.

When MDN News posted a series of videos of Judith and Sibusiso on X with the caption: "Judith Sephuma and her alleged younger boyfriend," online users had lots to say.

The couple could be seen looking comfortable with each other while joking around. Obviously, the age gap came up in the comments.

"See why we should embrace marriage, we should be building families while we still young, most ladies r currently in the same situation because of the standards we have in the society.

No more options for her because men her age are either dying or with their families," wrote an X user.

Another went straight for the kill and said, "So he went for a sugar Mama."

But Judith's fans were quick to defend her and encouraged her to love out loud. "She's acting her song ,the world is full of joy ,you cry and smile and you dance," wrote, @Dingswayo_N, quoting one of her most famous songs.

"If this man makes her happy, do you mama," cheered @TumiGabuza.