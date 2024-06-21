South Africa: Joburg, City Power Ordered to Pay R1.07 Billion Eskom Debt - South African News Briefs - June 21, 2024

Joburg, City Power Ordered to Pay R1.07 Billion Eskom Debt

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the City of Johannesburg and City Power to pay R1.073 billion, including interest, for its unpaid electricity account, reports News24. This comes after Eskom lodged an urgent application in May to recoup the money owed to it since October 2023. Susan Smith, Eskom's revenue management manager, said that despite the company's best efforts to get the City to pay up, Eskom could no longer accommodate the City without harming its own business. The City of Johannesburg countered the claim that Eskom had allegedly overcharged it by R3.4 billion, in what it described as gross inaccurate billing.

Hawks Seize Cocaine Worth R8 Million

A truck transporting a chemical crop sprayer from the Durban harbor to the Free State was allegedly found with hidden cocaine worth at least R8 million, reports IOL. Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, said that police officers received information about a truck carrying a chemical crop sprayer with cocaine hidden inside. A search was conducted and the officers found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. No arrests have been made yet. Mhlongo added that the investigation is still ongoing.

Cape Town Cyclists Targeted in Spike of Attacks

Cape Town cyclists are increasingly becoming soft targets for criminals, who attack them, steal their bikes, and leave them stranded, reports News24. The attacks have occurred on roads and mountain bike trails in various parts of the city. A 36-year-old cyclist and his uncle were recently thrown off their bikes while they were out cycling on Saturday morning at Kleinplaas Dam in Redhill, Simon's Town. SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton has cautioned visitors to always remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

