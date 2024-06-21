South Africa: Eskom Wants an Increase in Electricity Tariffs of Up to 44% Next Year

20 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Eskom will ask SA's energy regulator for an electricity tariff increase of 36.15% in 2025 for customers it directly charges and supplies. Customers relying on electricity supply from local authorities (municipalities) could also be slapped with an increase of 43.55%.

Eskom plans to apply for an increase of up to 44% in the electricity tariffs it charges customers, and if the power utility has its way, the increase could be implemented as early as April 2025.

Daily Maverick has seen a confidential draft document by Eskom detailing increases in electricity tariffs for its financial years from 2026 up to 2028 that it plans to submit to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). The document, dated May 2024, also details the revenue Eskom wishes to generate from the tariff increases.

The draft document is the first of many steps that Eskom is required to follow in Nersa's revenue application process, which, after a lengthy public comment and hearing process, will determine the average price of electricity to consumers.

In the draft document, Eskom wants to ask Nersa for an increase in the standard tariff it charges non-municipal customers of 36.15% during its financial year 2026; 11.81% in 2027 and 9.10% in 2028. These are customers directly charged by Eskom and supplied with electricity by the power utility.

If approved by Nersa, the first increase would be implemented from 1 April 2025.

Customers relying on electricity supply from local authorities...

