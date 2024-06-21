South Africa: Jacob Zuma Politically Resurrected in South Africa As Protesters 'Ink' Guptas in India

analysis

The start of June 2024 marked a pivotal political moment in SA - the ANC had lost its majority in Parliament and Jacob Zuma's new party was now a serious contender. Meanwhile, in India, his Gupta buddies are dealing with legal issues - and protesters.

Millions of South Africans had their thumbs "inked" after voting in general elections on 29 May. By 1 June, it was clear that the country's political future had been seriously rewritten.

For the first time since democratic elections in 1994, the ANC had seen its support plunge to just over 40%. And former president Jacob Zuma reemerged, claiming to remain a member of the ANC, but forming a new party under the banner of the uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK).

Despite his party doing remarkably well at the polls, Zuma was quick to insist that the elections were rigged.

He said MK would not participate in the recently formed government of national unity.

'Anything for the Guptas'

All of this orchestrated political theatre ignored the fact that Zuma, who was president from 2009 before being recalled by the ANC in 2018, is accused of corruption in the Arms Deal saga.

He also faces other serious allegations, including that he "would do anything that the Guptas wanted him to do". This was a reference in a Zondo Commission report relating to the Gupta brothers from India, who are at the heart of State Capture accusations in South Africa....