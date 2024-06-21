Uganda: Nyamutoro to Illegal Miners - Intimidation Won't Work On Me

Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Phiona Nyamutoro has warned illegal miners, asserting that she remains unwavering in her efforts to streamline the mineral sector, regardless of any threats.

Nyamutoro made these remarks following an incident on Thursday morning during the ongoing stakeholders' consultations and sensitisation on artisanal mining regulations in the Kigezi region.

She narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by private security guards employed by National Cement Co., a subsidiary of the Devki Group.

The incident unfolded while Nyamutoro was visiting the National Cement Co. site to educate the miners about the importance of adhering to artisanal mining regulations, which aim to promote sustainable and legal mining practices.

It is alleged that this company is engaged in illegal mining activities in Kisoro District.

Fortunately, Nyamutoro's security detail swiftly ensured her safety, while the private security guards were disarmed.

In a statement, Nyamutoro condemned the use of intimidation tactics against ministry inspectors.

"We vehemently condemn the intimidation that our ministry's inspectors have consistently faced while performing their duties in the field,"she said.

The minister reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal mining nationwide.

"Our crackdown on illegal mining operations across the country has just begun, and despite the challenges we encounter, we must achieve the responsible utilization of minerals for the benefit of our citizens," she stated.

Accompanied by senior officials and law enforcement personnel, Nyamutoro halted unauthorised iron ore mining operations in Muko Subcounty.

The operation specifically targeted the National Cement Company for trespassing on exploration license No. EL00340, which is owned by STEAM Investments.

"Together with the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the Commissioner of Mines, the District Police Commander, the Zonal Commander of the Mineral Police, and other technical staff, we began our day by inspecting Butare Katoojo in Muko Subcounty, Rubanda District," Minister Nyamutoro stated.

"The area had been reported for illegal mining of iron ore by National Cement Company, which encroached upon an exploration license belonging to STEAM Investments."

Nyamutoro emphasized the swift actions taken against the offenders.

"I ordered the confiscation of their equipment by the Mineral Police and an immediate halt to mining operations. Additionally, our technical team will assess the extent of the mining activity to determine the penalties that the directors of National Cement Company must pay," she said.

The minister underscored the importance of complying with national laws.

"These Indian investors must adhere to the Minerals Act 2022 and refrain from robbing Ugandans in broad daylight," she said.