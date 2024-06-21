Uganda: Media Urged to Embed SDGs Into Their Daily Work

The media have been called upon to embed discussions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their daily works to accelerate their implementation by 2030.

The call was made during a side-event on achieving the SDGs with civil society organisations, media and youth.

The event was organised by the United Nations Association of Uganda (UNAU) at Forest Cottages Naguru.

During the panel discussion, civil society's Charity Ahimbisibwe acknowledged the important role of media in accelerating the implementation of the SDGs.

However, she stressed that the media should use their channels to talk more about the SDGs as it will help more Ugandans understand them.

"According to the UCC, we have over 250 radio stations. Those are many radio stations. It means that every time I can get information to do with SDGs. So there is more channel to have conversations around the SDGs," Ahimbisibwe said.

The secretary general of the Uganda Journalists Association, Emmanuel Kirunda highlighted the crucial role of media partnerships in accelerating the promotion and implementation of the SDGs, demonstrating the power of collaboration.

However, he highlighted that challenges like financial pressures and state interference are hindering the media from promoting SDGs extensively and interrogating stakeholders.

"We also need to be fair to the media a little bit. There are challenges that the media is already facing for example interference by the state. Interrogating some issues has become very difficult for them," Kirunda said.

He added, "And also financial pressures on the side of the media have impacted the sector. As a result, they may not be able to report and provide information about some of these SDGs,"

At the event, George Muwanguzi, president of UNAU unveiled the Youth Voluntary National Review Consultation Report 2024, revealing that Uganda boasts a predominantly youthful population, with over 78% under the age of 30.

In his speech, he called for greater engagement of young people to help the country achieve the SDGs by 2030.

"You start going out so that by 2030, you have moved reasonably far, and also that you have laid a foundation for further action because SDGs are not going to end in 2030. So, there is more work to do," Muwanguzi said.